After the House voted to cut off debate in the midst of Rep. Melissa Wintrow's passionate comments about the Idaho Human Rights Act and HB 440a, Democrats are now objecting to waiving full reading of bills in the House. As a result, the House chief clerk is now reading HB 500a, the transgender athletes bill, in full. House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "We objected to skipping the reading because they wouldn't let us debate 440.”
Here's the full press release from the Joint Democratic Caucus:
"On Wednesday, during Representative Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise)’s debate against House Bill 440a, the House took an unprecedented vote to stop all debate after her debate seemed to strike a nerve with the group when she mentioned a photo that is widely circulated of the bill sponsor carrying a confederate flag. The sponsor was allowed to present the legislation but, once Rep. Wintrow began to debate against the bill, the House voted 57-10, on party lines, to stop all debate on the legislation.
Rep. Wintrow was forced to end her debate and no further debate against the legislation was allowed. The legislation then passed 56-14, once again on party lines.
“The type of behavior that we just witnessed on the House floor is unprecedented.” Rep. Wintrow said. “On a bill this divisive, it is deeply troubling that there was no debate allowed against the legislation besides my brief comments. House bill 440 is removing the existing protections that marginalized people have when they start looking for employment. I was hoping to show the House members that we are going to push marginalized people out of the workforce but they refused to listen.”
“During the session, we have seen citizens silenced over and over in this building. I was actually describing how several committee meetings had silenced the voices of citizens during testimony against this legislation right before the House voted to end debate. If legislators won’t listen to citizens during committee meetings, then debate on the floor is the last chance for their arguments and ideas to be presented. Unfortunately, it looks like House Republicans are going to rule with an iron fist and are not willing to even listen to any opposition to their ideas. In committee, legislators disregarded the voices of people who are marginalized and didn’t listen to Idahoans and that is truly concerning. If this is not to give preferential treatment to certain groups of people, then why are the committee members and chairs getting preferential treatment? I was so troubled that the House committee chair wouldn’t allow people to ask questions… that really gets at the heart of this problem. ”
“Our country has a long history of traumatic racism, Idaho is not exempt and neither are our institutions. We have made steps in the right direction but, you simply need to do the math to know that we have a long way to go. Even the legislature is largely white individuals. House bill 440 removes some of the accountability that we had for institutions to reduce racism in hiring, this bill is protecting and encouraging institutionalized white supremacy."