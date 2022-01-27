Idaho House and Senate Democrats held a virtual press conference this afternoon to announce their own plan for $600 million in tax cuts and investments, taking issue with HB 436, the big income tax cut and rebate bill that’s up for a Senate committee hearing this afternoon. “We need to get this right, and HB 436 absolutely does not get it right,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. “There is almost no way you could do it that would get less money to the people that need it and to the working families of Idaho than HB 436. … It will overwhelmingly be going to benefit the wealthiest people and the most profitable corporations in the state.”
Instead, the Democrats proposed repealing the sales tax on groceries; making the existing state child tax credit refundable; increasing the homeowner’s exemption and tying future increases to county-level housing cost increases; funding emergency medical services including ambulances, training and personnel for underserved areas in the state; more than doubling the “circuit breaker” property tax reduction for needy seniors; distributing $250 million to school districts for facilities, including paying down existing bonds and levies to reduce property taxes; and distributing the current balance in the Property Tax Relief Fund, which now collects all sales taxes paid on online purchases, to local governments for facilities needs, a move they said also is aimed at property tax relief.
“We call it the $600 million question,” Rubel said. “What is the better usage of this $600 million?”
Asked by reporters if the minority lawmakers have gotten any indication from committee chairs that their bills will be introduced, Rubel said, “At various times we have been shot down on every single one of these proposals.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “Once that money’s gone, that ongoing money is gone, there’s not room to do the other tax cuts that Idahoans so desperately want.”
Rubel said the Democrats are also calling for immediately sunsetting the Tax Relief Fund and sending online sales taxes through the same distribution formula as other state sales taxes, meaning local governments would get an 11.5% share through revenue sharing. That, she said would allow them to address local facilities needs and “substantially reduce the amount they will have to turn to property tax … on an ongoing basis to fill.”
HB 436 would tap the Tax Relief Fund to partially offset the costs of rebates this year, and income tax rate cuts permanently into the future. The bill is up for a hearing at 3 this afternoon in the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee; you can watch live here.