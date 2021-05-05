As the Idaho Senate moved through its orders of business this morning, Senate Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, rose and declared, “I move that the Senate adjourn sine die. I request a roll-call vote.” Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, seconded the motion, and all Senate Democrats rose to support the call for a roll-call vote. The roll was immediately called, and the motion failed on a party-line vote.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, requested 60 seconds to explain his vote. “I don’t understand why we have this motion on the floor at this time,” he said. “We still have a lot of work to do for the people of Idaho. I think it’s a slap in the people’s face of Idaho that we haven’t finished our business, we haven’t given property tax relief, we haven’t finished a lot of things that need to be done for the benefit of our citizens.” He voted no.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, then also requested 60 seconds to explain her vote. “There is some more to be done,” she said. “But I think what I am lamenting is the fact that it’s taken this long, and I fear that we’re never going to leave and that we’re becoming a full-time Legislature. Many of these things could have been secured and finished very early in the session, but instead we have been addressing things that are probably least important to the people. We have been begging, practically, for this to be done.” She voted yes.
The motion failed, 7-27, with all Democrats voting yes and all Republicans voting no.
Afterward, Senate Democratic leaders said they felt they had to stand up. “We’re hearing May 15th or later,” said Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise. “That’s just, in my opinion, unacceptable.” It also would make this year’s session the longest in state history.
“We could’ve had this work done a month ago,” Ward-Engelking said.
Burgoyne said, “Our citizens, Republicans and Democrats, think we have made poor use of time in our session.”
“And we need to go home,” Ward-Engelking said.
“There’s no serious plan to quit,” Burgoyne said. “The bills keep coming out.” He said Sen. C. Scott Grow’s new initiatives bill, introduced yesterday, was his “personal Rubicon.”
Said Ward-Engelking, “My problem is we can’t do full-day, optional kindergarten because the committees are closed, but we can deal with all this other nonsense.”
“Now the Senate and the House are trying to re-litigate the governor’s sustained vetoes of the emergency legislation,” said Burgoyne, an attorney, “and our people are telling us that they don’t trust the Legislature.”
Stennett said, “You can see … in an emergency people would not be cared for if it was left up to the Legislature to determine resources in a timely manner.”
Ward-Engelking said she sees this year’s session as bypassing top priorities like education and property tax relief to focus on legislative power grabs. “They’re not protecting the power of the people, that’s for sure,” she said.
The Senate has now recessed until 12:30 to allow time for closed-door caucuses. Senate State Affairs Chair Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said the Senate will come back on the floor to announce the planned meeting today of her committee, though she said the time and agenda haven’t been finalized; however, it now appears an unannounced meeting of the panel is about to begin in room WW55 of the state Capitol. You can watch live here.