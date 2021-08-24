We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Democrats in the Idaho House and Senate are applauding the Idaho Supreme Court’s Monday decision overturning a restrictive new initiative law, and calling on their GOP colleagues to halt all further efforts to trim citizens’ initiative rights.
In its unanimous ruling Monday, the state’s highest court found that SB 1110, which sharply increased the hurdles to qualify any new voter initiative or referendum for the ballot, “constituted a grave infringement on the people’s constitutional rights.”
Every minority Democrat in both houses voted against SB 1110. Two GOP senators and five House Republicans also voted against the bill, but it passed and Gov. Brad Little signed it into law in April.
“Democrats tried to warn the Republican majority that passed this bill that this would be the outcome,” Senate Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said Tuesday. “The whole purpose of the initiative and referendum is really to be a check on legislative power. That’s completely appropriate. All branches of government have checks on their powers.”
