One of the most hotly contested legislative primary races in the state is between two Democrats in Boise’s North End — or possibly three. In an unusual twist, a third Democratic candidate filed for the office, but decided on April 14 to suspend her campaign — too late to be removed from the ballot. And as the lone female candidate among the three, she may draw votes anyway.
“Especially in the Democratic Party, there are voters … who like to vote and support women candidates,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. “If it’s not clear or well-publicized that she hasn’t been actively seeking the position, I think that she can still pick up votes.”
Charlene Taylor is no longer campaigning at all; she hasn’t endorsed either of the other candidates.
“I would still like to run at some point in the future, and I would still like to continue to work with whomever wins that seat, so I don’t want to alienate anyone at this point,” Taylor said.
Meanwhile, Jeff Gabica and Chris Mathias are campaigning hard for the open seat, which opened when Rep. Melissa Wintrow opted to run for the Senate this year. The North End is dotted with yard signs for Gabica and Mathias. Both have active campaign websites and have been reaching out to voters.
Both have qualifications and issue positions that make them strongly appealing, as does Taylor, in District 19, one of the most heavily Democratic districts in Republican-dominated Idaho. Meanwhile, two Republicans are facing off in the GOP primary for the seat, and one of them, a plumber, was spurred to political activity by an unhappy incident with the justice system involving walking his dog, an English pointer. The other, a local attorney, hasn't campaigned at all nor has he responded to any inquiries about his candidacy.
