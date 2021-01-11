House and Senate Democrats found some common ground with GOP Gov. Brad Little over his proposals to restore budget cuts, fully fund Medicaid expansion and invest in broadband infrastructure, but they parted with the governor over tax cuts and the state’s budget surplus. House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “One must question whether ‘surplus’ is an appropriate word to use, or whether we should more accurately call it a systematic underfunding of infrastructure, education and other vital needs.”
“Idaho does not have a budget crisis right now,” she said, “but we do have a health care crisis, a housing affordability crisis, a workforce development crisis, an infrastructure crisis and a childcare crisis. I’m very glad to hear the governor plans to restore the held-back funding for our agencies.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “Internet sales tax revenues have dramatically increased with the surge in home shopping online, to the tune of $180 million. However, local governments get zero of that state sales tax.”
Added Rubel, “Right now, the sales tax on a shirt you buy at the mall goes to fund schools, police and community needs. But if you buy that same shirt online, none of that sales tax goes to help us cover those needs. As internet sales are growing by leaps and bounds, this differential treatment is driving counties to have to raise property taxes and leaving schools underfunded.”
She said minority Democrats will propose legislation to return online sales taxes to the same purposes other state sales taxes go to, largely the state general fund and local government operations and services.
In 2019, the Legislature set aside internet sales taxes in a “tax relief fund,” and it’s just been building up there since. Little, in his State of the State message on Monday, proposed tapping that fund for tax relief both right away and into the future.
Both minority leaders also expressed hope for “bipartisan progress this session to benefit the lives of Idahoans.”
“We are ready to work to make that happen,” Rubel said.