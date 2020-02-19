Idaho Democrats say they have proposed solutions to the rapidly rising property tax burden on homeowners, but none of their ideas are being considered by the Legislature’s Republican majority, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and other Democrats held a press conference Wednesday to present seven proposals to reduce the property tax burden on homeowners and relieve the pressure on cities and counties to fund nearly all of their essential services with property tax revenue.
Rubel said the state is dealing with a property tax crisis as residential values have shot through the roof in several areas, but the only solutions heard in committees this year so far have been aimed at blaming local governments for overspending.
“We need a cut to property taxes, we need it badly, but we don't need a cut to vital services,” she said. “The time for deflection and scapegoating of our hardworking local government officials is over. To solve this problem we need to address the true causes.”
Rubel outlined several proposals from the minority party not being considered, including reindexing the homeowner's exemption, increasing the circuit breaker property tax break for low-income residents, capping increases on real estate value assessments, and broadening revenue sources for local governments so they don’t have to rely so heavily on property taxes.
