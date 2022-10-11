Tom Arkoosh, third from left, stands with GOP supporters, from left, David High, Patti Anne Lodge, Joe Stegner, Lori Otter, Ben Ysursa, and Bev Montgomery, at a press conference in the Idaho Capitol rotunda on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary.
“Tom Arkoosh is the first candidate on the Democratic ticket I have supported in my 66 years of work with the Republican Party,” Lodge said. “I have always looked at the qualifications of the candidate. In this instance, I found Tom, an independent who has been recruited by a large group of Idaho voters, as the person who has the legal expertise, experience and administrative skills to operate the largest law firm in the state."
Labrador campaign adviser Brent Littlefield, who had previously dismissed Arkoosh's prominent endorsements as a “pile of old politicians,” said Tuesday, "It seems that pile has increased."