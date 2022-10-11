Arkoosh Republicans full size OK for print

Tom Arkoosh, third from left, stands with GOP supporters, from left, David High, Patti Anne Lodge, Joe Stegner, Lori Otter, Ben Ysursa, and Bev Montgomery, at a press conference in the Idaho Capitol rotunda on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.

Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

