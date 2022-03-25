Saying it's time to “restore balance” in the Idaho Statehouse, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad filed paperwork Thursday to run a write-in candidate for governor, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence.
“I decided to run because Idaho is rapidly moving further and further towards extremism, and Idaho voters deserve a choice in whether or not that's the direction they want to go,” Rognstad said during a brief news conference on the Statehouse steps.
About a dozen people attended the event, including former Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff, who is serving as Rognstad's campaign treasurer.
Former Democratic Congressmen Larry LaRocco and Walt Minnick were also there offering their support.
Rognstad pointed to Gov. Brad Little's signing of two controversial anti-abortion bills Wednesday as an example why Idaho should move away from the one-party dominance Republicans have enjoyed for nearly 30 years.
“Just yesterday, Gov. Little signed an anti-choice bill that criminalized women, doctors and nurses – a bill he himself believes to be unconstitutional,” he said. “(The bill) weakens our liberties because it gives more rights to the family of a rapist than it does to the survivor herself. But he signed it anyway, because he's afraid of standing up to the extremists in his own party in the primary.”
Before he can take the fight to Republicans, though, Rognstad has to win the Democratic nomination in the May 17 gubernatorial primary.
That relatively straightforward task turned into a more difficult write-in campaign two weeks ago, when Rognstad muffed his initial candidate paperwork.