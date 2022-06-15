There are still many unanswered questioned about the events that led to 31 members of a white nationalism group being arrested near a pride event in North Idaho. The group ‘Patriot Front’ is the primary organization associated with the events on Saturday. Experts on the topic of growing political and religious extremism said there should be no surprise that the group showed up with alleged plans to sabotage a pride event with a planned riot.
One group, The Western States Center, observes and researches inclusive democratic movements and societies rooted in justice and equity. Part of that is tracking extremist groups, like those that planned on harming the pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Idaho Press news partner KTVB spoke with Kate Bitz, Program Manager with Western States Center.
Bitz spends time working with communities to organize against white nationalism and other bigoted ideologies, like Patriot Front. “We had certainly been watching some of the chatter around Coeur d’Alene Pride in the Park leading up to this event for about the past month," Bitz said. "Certainly, it was interesting that Patriot Front in particular decided to show up."
The group formed following the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, she said, breaking off off from the neo-Nazi organization Vanguard America.
Bitz says Patriot Front and groups like it have a history of organizing actions that turned violent. “I think it was a big relief to everyone to see that in this case, they were quickly arrested.
KTVB's full story is online here, or you can look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
