Registered nurse Crystal Mendoza provides Jenifer Arizmendi, left, with information about the COVID-19 vaccine at Terry Reilly Health Services in Nampa on Jan. 7. State health officials continue encouraging the public to get vaccinated and boosted as the omicron variant continues to spread and COVID-19 positivity rates climb.
As the omicron variant spreads in Idaho, health care providers across the state are doing what they can to provide for their patients even as the variant has sickened health care workers, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
“This means that health care capacity is decreasing while demand for services is increasing,” said David Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, at a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Health care systems are under a tremendous amount of stress right now, and we expect that to get worse before it gets better.”
COVID-19 infections in Idaho are skyrocketing, with 2,319 new cases reported on Tuesday alone and testing positivity rates soaring; officials say there's a backlog of thousands more cases not yet logged that's been building up since late last week.
Last week, health care providers began reporting an increased demand in the number of patients seeking testing for COVID-19, as well as the percentage of patients testing positive. At the same time, health care providers are facing staffing shortages, which has led to some temporary clinic closures.
Meanwhile, Saint Alphonsus health system announced it is closing three urgent care locations in the Treasure Valley closing on weekends due to staff shortages as staffers are either sick with COVID or isolating. You can read the full story here at idahopress.com, or look for it in today's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.