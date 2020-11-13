Idaho Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who will join the Idaho Senate next month and who serves on Gov. Brad Little's Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, issued a response today from the House and Senate Democatic caucuses, responding to the governor's announcement that he's mobilizing the Idaho National Guard for COVID-19 response and moving the state back to a modified Stage 2 in the state's four-stage reopening plan; she expressed "deep concern" that the governor didn't go far enough. Here's her statement:
“Idaho is bleeding from a gaping wound and the governor’s announcement is another Band-Aid. The governor acknowledged in his press conference that our hospitals are weeks away from having to ration care because many people are not wearing masks and practicing physical distancing, and many state and local leaders are not taking the threat seriously or encouraging responsibility in their communities. We implore Gov. Little and other GOP leaders to find the compassion to prioritize the lives of Idahoans over political fights. As one of the medical professionals said during the governor’s press conference, opinions are not facts and we need facts to guide our decisions to fight a deadly, contagious virus.
“Our healthcare workers are already giving 110% and the pandemic is worsening on a daily basis in Idaho. It’s painfully clear that the personal responsibility strategy is not working. We’ve been trying to encourage people to care about the lives of fellow Idahoans enough to wear a mask for months and our coronavirus cases have continued to increase. The Idaho National Guard will be incredibly helpful to hospitals, but we are not ultimately solving the root cause of our problem. State leaders need to take stronger, decisive action immediately to prevent thousands of people from dying in the coming months. The extremist fight for personal freedom, despite overwhelming evidence about the dangers of not wearing a mask, should not infringe on Idahoans’ right to stay safe and healthy.”