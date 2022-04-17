With only an unassuming teacher from Marsing on the ballot and the presumed front-runner who’s been campaigning for months relegated to write-in status — and joined there by a North Idaho disruptor described as an “anti-Semitic troll” — the Idaho Democratic Party is in an odd spot in this year’s race for governor.
Stephen Heidt, 61, an English as a Second Language teacher at Idaho’s state prisons, had no idea he’d be the only Democrat on the ballot for governor when he filed his candidacy on the Thursday before the deadline of Friday, March 11.
“On Monday, I had to go up north to Orofino and visit the prisons up there,” he said. Then his wife called, and said two top Democratic Party state officials had stopped by the house, “and they said, ‘Your husband was the only one that filed on the Democratic ticket.’ So I learned very third-hand.”
“I feel that if the campaign is run properly, that I could actually win the election,” he said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.