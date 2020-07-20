Democratic leaders from both the House and Senate held a press conference via Zoom during the lunch break today from the State Affairs Working Group meeting, and decried the push for a special session of the Legislature by their GOP counterparts. The push to form interim working groups of legislative committees, they said, appears to be more about "vying for power and grandstanding" than protecting public health in a pandemic.
"This is not a time for a power play," said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. "We are not advocating for a special session right now." But if one were to be called, she and Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum said, the Democrats would identify different priorities: Funding safety measures in schools, distance learning and teacher compensation by tapping rainy-day funds and an internet sales tax fund that's now simply sitting to reverse a planned 5% holdback on the public school budget; increasing the circuit breaker to give low-income seniors a property tax break; ensuring access to vote-by-mail for Idahoans in the November general election; and two health and welfare goals: Increasing COVID-19 testing and providing aid to hard-hit Idaho child care providers in the pandemic.
Stennett said, "The Legislature has a duty to find solutions to protect public health and safety and provide economic security. There is no excuse for inaction or political posturing.'