House and Senate Democrats didn't issue a formal response to the governor's address on the COVID-19 emergency today, but House Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, made these comments to the Idaho Press:
"I think it was a really important statement. I'm a Democrat, and our governor is a Republican; I disagree with him on many policy issues, but we need to face this crisis together. This is not a time for political infighting, grandstanding or power grabs. Today, the governor really outlined the key things that emergency declaration allows us to do, and (there's) just been a lot of confusion about that."