Democratic challengers Rudy Soto and Paulette Jordan outraised the Republican incumbents in the most recent quarter, but both incumbent 1st District Rep. Russ Fulcher and Sen. Jim Risch still have plenty of campaign money in the bank. Nevertheless, the challengers’ fundraising success is drawing attention; Soto is launching his first TV ad in the race, as Fulcher, a first-term congressman, has been lying low.
“I have to be totally candid: I was shocked,” Soto said Monday. “I’ve been an underdog since Day 1, and I never thought I would come out ahead in fundraising. It’s almost like he doesn’t care; he isn’t trying.”
According to the latest quarterly reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, Soto raised $120,179 in contributions between July 1 and Sept. 30, just 6% of that from political action committees. He spent $100,100 campaigning, and had $58,506 left in the bank at the end of the reporting period.
Fulcher raised $95,273, spent just $40,456, and had $101,116 left in the bank. Fifty-three percent of Fulcher’s contributions during the quarter came from PACs representing interests ranging from energy to real estate; 61% of his fundraising for the election cycle to date has come from PACs.
Fulcher, who started the period with $112,400 in the bank, gave more out in contributions than he spent on campaigning during the key reporting period between the primary and general elections. He gave $66,100, including $62,100 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, $3,000 to GOP congressional candidates in Montana, Arizona, and Virginia, and $1,000 to the Idaho Federation of College Republicans.
In the Senate race, Jordan narrowly outraised two-term incumbent Risch for the quarter by raising $561,984 to Risch’s $545,644. Risch had more than $2.6 million in the bank at the close of the reporting period, while Jordan had $344,088.
“If one wishes to look at it on a quarterly cycle basis, our campaign has outraised our opponent in two of three quarters,” Risch campaign spokeswoman Rachel Burkett said in an email.
The picture was different in the 2nd Congressional District, where 11-term GOP incumbent Rep. Mike Simpson vastly outraised second-time Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher. There are independent and third-party candidates running in the various races as well, but none filed FEC reports, which are required only after raising or spending at least $5,000.
