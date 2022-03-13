Shelby Rognstad does not appear on the Secretary of State’s website of gubernatorial candidates, despite announcing he had filed as a Democratic candidate for governor before the Friday deadline, writes Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports."
That’s because according to public records, Rognstad is registered as a Republican.
Idaho law requires that candidates file with the party for which they are registered, said Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State.
“There were two candidates for governor, both of whom had filing declarations that did not line up with their current voter registration,” Houck told Idaho Reports on Saturday morning.
Houck said he didn’t have the names in front of him, but told Idaho Reports one was a Democratic candidate who was registered as a Republican, and the other was an unaffiliated voter who had filed as a Constitution Party candidate.
Ethan Shaffer, campaign manager for Rognstad, confirmed to Idaho Reports that Rognstad is the Democratic candidate. Boise pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole also did not appear on the unofficial list posted on sos.idaho.gov as of 8:40 pm Friday night. Cole told Idaho Dispatch on Friday he was running for governor as a Constitution Party candidate.
According to public records, Cole is an unaffiliated voter.
Candidates had until 5 pm MT Friday to file for office. Houck told Idaho Reports those candidates may have changed their affiliation at their local county offices after filing with the Secretary of State.
“As of when we closed out last night, Jason (Hancock, Deputy Secretary of State) had looked into and reached out to the county clerks in the associated counties to see if they had anything pending they hadn’t processed yet. At that point they did not,” Houck said. “However, the list that’s up is still unofficial.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.