The organizational session of the Idaho Legislature often lasts just one day, but it's well into its second day today and way behind schedule. The Senate was supposed to convene at 9:30 a.m. today; it's now after 11, and it's just finally convening now, at 11:09 a.m. The House was attempting to recess for selection of offices and come back at 11, but they have been locked in a big fight over office spaces, including the 12 new ones on the 1st floor of the Capitol, and hadn't even yet agreed to recess. That just finally happened, and they'll recess until 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Senate has finalized its chairmanships. Here are the ones that have changed: The new Education chairman will be Sen. Steven Thayn. The new Ag chair is Sen. Van Burtenshaw. Sen. Steve Vick, formerly the assistant majority leader, will become chairman of the Resources Committee. And Sen. Lori Den Hartog, who ran unsuccessfully for assistant majority leader, is the new chair of the Senate Transportation Committee.
Senators were awaiting finalization of full committee assignments before they convened...