As the House continues debating HB 436 this morning, here's some of the debate:
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, said through the holdbacks and cutbacks in state government in recent years, there was a theme: “It was legislators saying when we have the money, we’ll do right by our schools, we’ll do right by higher education. Well, we have the money now,” with a $1.9 billion state surplus. “This bill will take $600 million of that and commit it to a tax cut, the vast majority of which” will go to the wealthy and corporations, he said. “We’re making a choice to spend $600 million on this. … But there’s a lot of things Idahoans want us to do with this money. They are worried about schools. They are worried about teachers leaving and not coming back. … My biggest concern is that right out of the gate, we’re taking $600 million off the table.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, “It’s not very often we get to vote on tax cuts. … We’ll vote on expanding government many times in here, but not very often do we get to stand up and vote for tax cuts.” He was cautioned, however, when he began talking about grocery taxes, which aren’t the subject of the bill. “Idahoans are desperately in need of protecting their homes from being taxed out from under them, paying too much on food,” Nate said. “Inflation shouldn’t benefit government. ... I am for this and I look forward to more tax cuts to come.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "Every time this legislature has two dimes to rub together, this is what we see. ... The wealthy and well-connected are showered with money and there are scraps for the people that need it.” She said, "This bill saddens me. … There are so many pressing needs in the state of Idaho right now arising from under-investment for a decade and more. ... If businesses are leaving the state, it’s not because of our income tax rate or our corporate tax rate, it’s because they can’t find child care for their workers, it’s because they can’t find housing for their workers." She said pressing needs in many areas of state government services haven't yet been addressed this session, nor have property tax relief or grocery tax relief.
"Boy do I feel that this bill is a case study in what’s wrong with our representative democracy," Rubel said. ."I’m standing up against this bill today because I want tax cuts. I just want tax cuts that will actually help people ... tax cuts that correlate to what people actually want."
"A vote for this bill today is a vote against, for all purposes, the elimination of the grocery tax," Rubel said. "We have a lot of money this year, but we don’t have enough money for that. ... To do this $600 million and to get rid of the grocery tax ain’t happening."
"We've got to choose between tax cuts, choose between tax cuts, and choosing this tax cut means ruling out other tax cuts," she said. "And those options will effectively disappear once this $600 million is out the door."
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said, “Things are not so dire as I have heard. ... This year we can have our cake and eat it too.” He noted that there’s a clause in the bill for those who don’t want the money. “You can go through the Tax Commission ... and donate your money to the public schools or other good things. I encourage people to do that.”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said, “I’m really tired of hearing about how terrible millionaires are.” After working for years as a fundraiser, she said, “The millionaires in Idaho are not trust-fund babies. They earned that. They weren’t given it, they weren’t handed it, they earned it. … By God, this state has benefited from our millionaires, and I’m grateful for them.”
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, said when the state has more revenue, it should invest in infrastructure for the long term. “What we’re about to do is cut the revenue stream that will allow us to do this into the future,” he said. “This kind of smells a little bit like the way Congress operates, and not the Idaho Legislature.”
Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, said the "large majority of the taxes are paid by ... the wealthy or the well-to-do." He said given that, the structure of the tax cuts is appropriate. Cannon also said he believed the bill was a step toward smaller, rather than larger, government.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said while she's supporting the bill, “It’s not my favorite. … I’m hoping, hoping, underlining hope, that we’ll hear more. … There’s a lot of taxes we can cut.” She said, “I’m hoping that we can do a lot more and a lot better.”
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said, “This is not an either-or proposition.” She said cutting taxes “leaves a little more room to send even more money back. … Surely there is enough room, by my mental math, that we can do more, and I believe we will be doing more. We are doing more for education, and I believe there is room in this number, this $1.9 billion number, to make the important investments in education and roads.”
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, compared cutting income taxes to providing refunds to an Elmer's restaurant customer who had been overcharged on breakfast bills all year, and said he believed those who paid more should get back more. “I can’t stand property tax,” he said, “but right now what I have before me is income tax. I’m going to be voting for this bill and I hope that you will too.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, "We're not actually sending money back to where it came from. We don't only collect income tax. ... We're taking money from the lockbox where we put those online sales tax dollars, and we're pushing it out in an income tax rebate. You've seen the data - you know how lopsided this is." She said, "I don't understand why we keep doing this, lowering the taxes for the people who need it the least."