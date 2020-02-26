Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, a former college women’s basketball coach, opened the debate for HB 500, her bill to forbid transgender women and girls from competing in women’s school sports, by saying the bill would “create a fair playing field” and “protect athletes.” “I am not trying to exclude trans people from living a full, healthy life,” she told the House. “This is about competing in the biological sex in which you were born.”
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, a seven-time Paralympic medalist in two sports and the mother of a young daughter who plays multiple sports, told the House, “I can guarantee you there is no one here in this room who is more passionate and committed to protect women’s sports than I am.” She spoke passionately against the bill, saying she benefited from Title 9, which passed the year she was born. “At age 7 I declared that I was going to be a ski racer and race in the Olympics, and no one ever told me that I couldn’t,” Davis told the House. And then, after an accident at age 16 made her think “that that dream was over, that sports were out of my life forever,” she discovered the Paralympic movement.
“So not only as a woman but a woman with a disability I could still be the person I was born to be and … compete at international levels,” Davis said. “And never once was I told that was not possible. And that was because of great legislation that enabled me to move forward.” She said, “While I truly respect the good representative’s intentions, HB 500 will not protect women’s sports. In fact … every policy and sporting organization that I have worked with believes that all athletes deserve the right to participate in sports and sporting competitions.”
“This bill is not fair, equitable or respectful to all,” Davis declared. “This is not a problem that we have here in Idaho.”
She said the bill is “incredibly more restrictive” than all existing policies in elite sporting organizations now. “With all the challenges that trans athletes and trans people and trans students face, the increased bullying, depression, increased number of suicide attempts, this restrictive bill is not the answer to protecting women’s sports. HB 500 is a solution to a problem that does not exist.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney, said the bill is legally problematic, and cited an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion that cited numerous “concerns about the defensibility” of the proposal. Rubel noted that the bill requires an internal and external examination of the genitalia of any female player whose gender is challenged; Ehardt said that’s an option for a doctor, but Rubel said the bill says “and” and makes it required. “The notion that this is a hoop you have to jump through to be on a high school girls golf team is pretty stunning,” Rubel said. “Anybody that wants to put their classmates through misery can apparently just dispute their gender and put them through this humiliating process.”
“This bill does not pass constitutional muster,” Rubel said. “I guarantee this bill will go to court if it is passed. The state will lose ... and it will cost taxpayers a lot of money, and be a further black eye on this Legislature that I believe has not won a case in court since 1996. … This is going to keep up that losing streak. So I would ask you to give taxpayers a break.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said the Legislature shouldn’t be intimidated. “I support this bill, I think it’s the right thing for us to do,” he said. “We are the Legislature.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, spoke in favor of the bill, saying during a committee hearing, he heard from a high-level female weightlifter who said she can’t compete fairly with men in her sport because they can lift so much more. “The issue in this particular legislation is the issue of fairness,” Crane declared. “Is it fair that a biological male should be allowed to compete with a biological female for a spot on the team or a spot on the podium? And I don’t believe it is.”
Thus far, only minority Democrats in the House have debated against the bill; and only majority Republicans have spoken in favor of it.