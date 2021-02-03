In the debate on SJR 101 in the Senate today, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “The proposed amendment would effectively operate as a permanent ban on medical cannabis.” She noted that the Senate committee received testimony from Dr. Dan Zuckerman, the medical director of St. Luke’s Cancer Institute, that the measure “would reduce health care options for Idahoans who are enduring severe and intense pain,” and said it could prevent Idahoans from benefiting from future “medical breakthroughs.” Stennett noted that the members of the Senate aren’t medical practitioners. “Nearly 80% of Idahoans support medical cannabis for the seriously ill,” she said.
Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, questioned the measure’s lead sponsor, Sen. C. Scott Grow, about why the amendment cites Idaho’s list of illegal drugs as it exists on July 1, 2021. Grow said, “What this does is it carves out time for statutes or other things to be done during the session,” this year. Asked what happens after that, Grow said subsequent decisions would “rely on the FDA” as well as the state. Rabe then spoke against the proposal, saying she believed the Constitution shouldn’t foreclose the choices of future Idahoans.
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, said, “My vote today in favor of this is simply ... to let the citizens have an opportunity to vote on this matter.”
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, said if he didn’t vote for the bill today, “My family would reject me, my chief of police would reject me, my city council ... they would all know that I didn’t represent them as a senator. … I think the citizens of Idaho will have an opportunity to vote for or against this once it’s on the ballot. ... As the senator from Twin Falls, I certainly support this bill and the good senator and all the effort that he’s gone to to bring it to this point. I hope it goes on to fruition. ... We need to support this bill. It will benefit the citizens of Idaho.”
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “This bill makes sense to me. Look around. Look at all these states that have openly legalized these kinds of drugs, and not just marijuana but others.” She said they still have active black markets for drugs, and accompanying problems. “So we will not be cleaning up the problems that some think we will, and we will be inviting huge money and huge political power into Idaho through the cannabis industry,” she said. “I think this is a wise move.”
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said, “Senators, we need to draw a line in the sand against the legalization of marijuana, and now as we’ve seen, heroin or meth,” pointing to the recent decriminalization move in Oregon. “People are fleeing those states and coming to Idaho.”
Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, said, “None of you want to be on the road when there’s somebody that’s hyped up on a psychoactive drug.” He referenced the trucking business. “It’s not safe,” he said. “Good senators, I’m begging you,” Burtenshaw said, pausing with emotion, “we have to keep this state clean. … We have to protect our children … from this plague.”
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “Restricting psychoactive drugs is an admirable goal, and I applaud the senator from 14 for his efforts, but I still have a couple of concerns about the legislation.” He said he felt a need to explain his concerns, including that the amendment is both “unwieldy” and “immense” to be proposed as an amendment to the Idaho Constitution. He said, "We are adding over 40,000 words to the Idaho Constitution," including the statutes incorporated by reference, "which you would need to understand to know what you're supporting." He said, "In my opinion, this is not the proper way to amend our constitution, and I am not able to support this."