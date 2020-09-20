Following a discovery this summer, attorneys representing a man sentenced to death for killing his wife in 2002 say the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office has for 16 years held onto information helpful to his case they likely should have turned over during his 2004 trial, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. A state-appointed attorney representing Azad Abdullah, 43, made that claim in a Sept. 8 petition for post-conviction relief. The petition also alleges the case’s lead detective lost evidence that could have been helpful to Abdullah’s case.
Abdullah was sentenced to death in 2005 following a weekslong trial during which a jury convicted him of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, injury to a child, and first-degree arson. Police and prosecutors say Abdullah killed his wife in their Boise home before setting the house on fire with gasoline.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.