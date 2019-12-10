The former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party on Monday left an Ada County courtroom in handcuffs after being sentenced to 14 days in jail and then five years of probation, following a guilty plea earlier this year to first-degree stalking and unlawful entry in two separate incidents, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons.
Jonathan Parker, 40, entered an Alford plea — which allows a defendant to plead guilty while not admitting to a criminal act — to those two charges in October.
The first-degree stalking charge stems from a May incident in which police found Parker hiding in the bushes outside his estranged wife’s apartment, wearing a wig and fondling himself. You can read Simmons' full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.