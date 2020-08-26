It’s Day 3 of the special session of the Idaho Legislature, and the House is convening at 8 a.m. It has one bill on its calendar at this point, SB 1001a, the measure to temporarily ease some deadlines regarding the November election to help Idaho county clerks deal with an anticipated surge of absentee voting. After the House has its floor session this morning, it will recess for a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee of the latest version of COVID-19 civil liability legislation.
I asked a handful of representatives what they think of how the special session has gone thus far. Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, said, “It’s unusual, to say the least. Hopefully it’ll be productive. But it’s certainly been entertaining.”
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said, “It’s special.”
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, who voted against all six versions of COVID-19 civil liability legislation that have been proposed in committee thus far, said, “I don’t think we need to be here. I know some of the businesses are scared.” But, she said, “We’ve had one lawsuit so far that is COVID-related. I don’t believe that’s a huge influx.”
“I think the courts need to determine the coverage,” Davis said, “not us here at a special session. Right now we’re rushing bad legislation through.” Davis said she’d be glad to consider the matter more thoughtfully during the regular session in January.
“Our priority, first and foremost, has to be what’s right for the people,” she said.