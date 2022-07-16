On the second day of the Idaho Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls, party members voted to further restrict who may vote in the GOP’s closed primary elections, writes reporter Ruth Brown of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports.
The rule change, sponsored by Branden Durst, recent candidate for superintendent of public instruction and former Democratic legislator, addresses so-called “crossover voting” in the Republican primary.
Should the state central committee approve the rule, voters wouldn’t be eligible to participate in future Republican primaries if one or more of the following circumstances apply:
• The voter has not affiliated at least 12 months prior to the next primary election in an even numbered year
• The voter has disaffiliated with the Republican Party at any time in the last 25 months
• The voter in the last 25 months has financially supported more than one candidate affiliated with another party
• The voter in the last 25 months has financially supported any party other than the Republican Party
• The voter in the last 25 months has affiliated with any party other than the Republican Party.
• The voter in the last 25 months has voted in a primary or caucus process affiliated with any party other than the Republican Party.
The rule would not apply to new voters who registered less than 12 months prior to the next primary election.
The rule now goes to the GOP state central committee for final approval.
Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris writes that the rule will go into effect if it is approved by the Idaho Republican State Central Committee when it meets in January. The voting membership of the state central committee includes members of the state executive committee, county chairmen, state and state youth committeemen and legislative district chairmen, according to the party’s bylaws.
The rule as amended passed with 403 delegates voting yes and 265 voting no, Moseley-Morris writes. When the vote tally was announced, the room erupted into loud cheers.