Damond Watkins, a member of an illustrious eastern Idaho political family, has enjoyed a storied political career that has seen him earn respect from those at the highest levels of the national Republican Party, Idaho Falls Post Register reporter David Pace writes.
His father, Dane Watkins Sr., is a longtime Idaho Falls businessman who served more than a decade as an Idaho state senator. His brother, Dane Watkins Jr., was elected Bonneville County prosecutor three times before becoming a 7th Judicial District judge, where he has been elected four times.
Damond Watkins grew up attending Republican National Conventions with his father and brother, but his interest in government and politics focused more on the background. He served as a Senate page, both in Boise and Washington, D.C., was elected student body president at the University of Utah, interned in the Clinton White House and spent years climbing through the ranks of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, eventually becoming chairman.
So it was a surprise to see a June 26 news release from the Idaho Republican Party announcing Watkins’ resignation from his national committeeman role. The release’s laudatory tone reflected the tenor of his tenure.
It said Watkins had “played a pivotal role in shaping our party’s vision and driving positive change” and that the party expressed its “gratitude for his service and contributions over the years …”
However, beneath those glossy descriptions was a not-so-secret monthslong effort by some in the party to force Watkins out.
