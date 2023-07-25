Damond Watkins, a member of an illustrious eastern Idaho political family, has enjoyed a storied political career that has seen him earn respect from those at the highest levels of the national Republican Party, Idaho Falls Post Register reporter David Pace writes.

His father, Dane Watkins Sr., is a longtime Idaho Falls businessman who served more than a decade as an Idaho state senator. His brother, Dane Watkins Jr., was elected Bonneville County prosecutor three times before becoming a 7th Judicial District judge, where he has been elected four times.


Load comments