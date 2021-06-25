Mark Browning, vice president of college relations at the College of Western Idaho, has been hired as the new president at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore. Browning has served as a College of Western Idaho administrator since 2016; though his official start date in his new post is not yet set, it will likely be in the fall, according to the East Oregonian newspaper.
“My wife and I are anxious to jump in and become a part of the Blue Mountain family and the greater eastern Oregon community,” Browning said in a statement. “BMCC is a wonderful place that has and will change lives for all who come through our doors.”
Prior to working at CWI, Browning was vice president of communications and government relations at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene for four years. Before arriving at NIC, he spent five years as the chief communications and legislative officer for the Idaho State Board of Education. A former journalist and former Idaho Press Club president, his earlier professional experience included serving as news director for the CBS affiliate in Boise, as well as the main anchor and executive producer at the NBC station in Pocatello.
CWI also is looking for a new president. President Bert Glandon, who held the post from 2009 to 2021, announced his retirement as of May 15. A formal search is expected to get underway in mid-July. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.