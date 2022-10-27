CWI board candidates (left to right): Nicole Bradshaw, Molly Lenty, Jan Zarr, Jim Reames, Annie Hightower look on as Thad Butterworth speaks during a debate facilitated by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Candidates Alisha Hickman, Gordon Simpson, and Ryan Spoon could not attend.
Nampa Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mitch Minnette has wondered recently what would happen if the kerfuffle at North Idaho College were to happen at the College of Western Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
“I do think about the North Idaho College stuff because it would affect the business community,” Minnette said as moderator of a chamber-hosted trustee candidates debate for CWI on Tuesday night. “It would paralyze the Nampa and Treasure Valley community if CWI does not thrive … so the chamber is going to do everything we can to make sure we support the mission of the college.”
NIC drew widespread attention following the election of a slate of board members who fired the college’s president, setting in motion a wrongful termination lawsuit from the former leader that ended in a $500,000 settlement. Other woes, including the resignation of some upper management, being dropped by its insurance carrier, and nearly losing accreditation have left the college on shaky footing.
It’s top of mind with Idaho elections, including for College of Western Idaho board seats, less than two weeks away. Minnette said numerous inquiries from community members concerned that they did not know who the candidates were or what they stood for prompted the chamber to host the candidate forum.
Six of the nine candidates seeking the four board seats on the ballot this fall turned out, to discuss everything from avoiding NIC-style turmoil to candidate qualifications to the CWI budget. You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.