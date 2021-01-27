Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, College of Western Idaho officials reported to lawmakers today that CWI's property tax rates are going down, enrollment remains strong and graduations are up. “We were able to actually not furlough any of our members or cut any of our programs,” CWI President Bert Glandon told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “We managed and reassigned duties, and we kept ourselves student-centric focused.”
“We also are very proud of the increase that we are experiencing in our graduation rate,” he said.
Glandon said next year will be the 6th straight year that the Treasure Valley community college doesn’t increase tuition for students, and its property tax levy rates have been on a downward trend since 2014.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.