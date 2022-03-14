House-passed legislation to restrict voters in future College of Western Idaho board elections to only voting on the trustee from their geographic zone has died in a Senate committee.
Currently, the five trustees each must represent a specific geographic zone within the two-county district, but voting is at-large, with all residents having a say on all the positions.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, sponsor of the bill, said the geographic zones were required by the Legislature in 2015 for all community college districts, and he called his bill, HB 738, “kind of Step 2,” to limit the voting by district as well.
Chaney had introduced an earlier version of the bill that would have applied to all community colleges in Idaho, but after hearing opposition from districts across the state, limited it to districts with more than 250,000 population. There’s only one of those: CWI.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, said, “I was supportive of doing the zones for community college trustees and having representation from where people lived. Particularly in our area, the different parts of Ada and Canyon counties can be vastly different. I’m not so sure I’m sold on the idea of not being able to vote for the other trustees, and only being able to vote for the trustee in the zone that I live in.”