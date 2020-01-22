The College of Western Idaho already serves more than 30,000 students, from high school students taking dual-credit classes to full- and part-time students pursuing an associate’s degree, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. But CWI President Bert Glandon painted a picture Wednesday of an even larger community college — one that someday serves 65,000 to 70,000 students. You can read Richert's full report here at idahopress.com, or online here at idahoednews.org. Glandon told the Legislature's joint budget committee that such growth is likely, particularly with the big new Amazon plant going in not far from the CWI campus in Nampa.
CWI braces for another enrollment surge...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.