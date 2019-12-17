The College of Western Idaho's board of trustees selected the Otters as the school's official mascot, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. The board voted 4-1 Tuesday morning to make Otters CWI's mascot. The decision came after months of work from a mascot committee, which board Chairman C.A. Skip Smyser requested in September.
Trustee Mary Niland was the dissenting vote in the decision. Niland spoke up at the Tuesday meeting and at a previous meeting in November to express her concerns that the board was moving forward to choose an official mascot without enough input from the CWI community.
Many CWI students and staff believe an unofficial school mascot, "Sparkles the Unicorn," should have become the college's official mascot. Unicorns started being used as a symbol at the college in 2008, a year after CWI was founded, and soon Sparkles was coined as an unofficial mascot. Trustee Mark Dunham, who chaired the mascot committee, said the committee considered Sparkles as a mascot, but ultimately decided not to put it in the running, as unicorns were not Idaho-specific and did not reflect CWI's values.
