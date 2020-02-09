A former property manager in Meridian was ordered Wednesday to serve at least a year in jail and pay back tens of thousands of dollars he stole from clients, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Brandon Curtiss, 45, the former president of the militia group 3% of Idaho, was sentenced Wednesday at the Ada County Courthouse. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.
Curtiss, former 3% of Idaho president, sentenced for theft
