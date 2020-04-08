A group of Idaho businesses on Tuesday announced their collaborative efforts to improve access to as many as 1,000 COVID-19 tests daily for Idaho’s essential workers, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. A total of 18 companies in Idaho are participating in the Crush the Curve project, according to a news release from Ball Ventures Ahlquist. The goal is to test all workers deemed essential under Gov. Brad Little’s Mar. 25 stay-at-home order. Many of those workers, since they’re essential, are still going to work every day, and could be inadvertently spreading the virus. Crush the Curve aims to test all essential workers — such as health care workers, grocery store workers, food service workers and delivery drivers — to help slow the spread.
The project was a meaningful one for developer and business owner Tommy Ahlquist, himself a former physician.
“This is what kept me up at night — I was an ER doc. … I’d see a lot of patients,” Ahlquist, CEO of BVA, told the Idaho Press Tuesday. “I can’t imagine going to work with a team of doctors and nurses and everyone else, and not having them tested to know if they have it.” He said, "We have been woefully undertesting in Idaho."
