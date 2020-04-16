An Idaho collaborative COVID-19 testing effort has secured enough supplies to test anyone in the Treasure Valley for the illness, regardless of their symptoms or possible exposure to the disease. The nonprofit also now has the capacity to test anyone in the area for the presence of antibodies in response to the virus — which could indicate immunity to COVID-19.
Crush the Curve Idaho is working with its partners throughout the state to bring the same testing ability to other parts of Idaho, according to a Thursday news release from the organization. But Treasure Valley residents can now receive either the test for COVID-19 or the antibody test regardless of whether they have symptoms of the disease or if they’ve been exposed to someone who has it.
