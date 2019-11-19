A crowd of more than 80 turned out for a House GOP caucus town-hall meeting at Nampa City Hall on Tuesday night, to hear local Nampa legislators and House GOP leaders talk taxes, transportation, ballot initiatives, impact fees and more. “We can just tighten the purse strings a little bit and not spend so much money,” Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said to applause and calls of “yeah.” That was her answer to addressing rising property tax, crowded roads, and more.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said, “The problem in my humble opinion is with the budgets. And I think there’s room to work there.” He said the state needs to make big changes to relieve property taxes, declaring, “There has to be something done. Or else I’ll bring the initiative.”
Asked about local-option taxes, Moyle called that “nothing more than a sales tax increase” and said, “I think that local option oughta stay right where it is right now and that’s dead.”
“I guarantee you that no one will ever fault you for lack of passion over taxes,” said House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett. Moyle responded amid laughter, “I hate ‘em.”
