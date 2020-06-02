A 18-year-old man was arrested during a protest late Monday after police say he discharged a firearm within city limits near the state Capitol, write Idaho Press reporters Olivia Heersink and Tommy Simmons. Michael Wallace of Garden City was booked in the Ada County Jail about 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, according to online jail records. Wallace faces a misdemeanor citation for allegedly firing his weapon at the ground.
In a tweet, Boise police said the agency was investigating a report of a gunshot in the area of the rally — which protested the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes on Memorial Day — at 9:54 p.m. Monday.
The department said no one was injured, and at the time of the social media post, Wallace was already in custody.
"(The alleged incident is) being investigated as an unintentional or accidental discharge. The protest continues to be calm and there are no other acts violence," the police said; Heersink's full account is online here at idahopress.com.
Meanwhile, Simmons reports that at the time the shot was fired, the rally was ongoing, with a large crowd chanting Floyd’s name. Many protests across the country have seen violent rioting after nightfall, but Simmons writes that didn’t happen in Boise on Monday night. Police officers maintained a presence at the Idaho Capitol, but they didn’t appear to interfere with the protest.
Protesters chanted George Floyd’s name and “black lives matter” before they began a march through the streets of downtown Boise, continuing to chant as they did. They marched largely the same route through Boise’s downtown streets three times, each time ending with one final walk up Capitol Boulevard to the Statehouse. Many people marched in the street, slowing traffic as they chanted over the occasional honk from drivers.
They returned to the Capitol steps at roughly 11:30 p.m., where they chanted into the early hours of Tuesday morning, sometimes, it appeared, in competition with a smaller group of demonstrators — perhaps 20 or 30 people — who held aloft American flags and a sign promoting Donald Trump for president in the upcoming election. That group of protesters moved further and further up the Capitol steps, until they stood at the top. Occasionally, they would chant Trump’s name, or “all lives matter,” in response.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com.