More than 75 people gathered in the Capitol rotunda Monday evening for a Hanukkah celebration, including the lighting of a giant electric Hanukkah menorah, music and traditional foods including crispy fried latkes.
Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz of Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho, who conducted the ceremony, said, “The lighting of the menorah at the Capitol has become an annual tradition for people of all backgrounds and faith traditions. It is a testament to the loving and inclusive spirit of Idaho.”
Among Idaho dignitaries joining in the ceremony were Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise; 1st District Congressman Russ Fulcher; and Boise Mayor Dave Bieter.
This year was the fifth that the ceremony has taken place in the Capitol rotunda.
“It keeps growing every year,” Lifshitz said.
Bieter said, “We need to always celebrate the welcoming nature of our community, and to make sure that that continues.”
