Around 8:40 a.m., the crowd began filtering into the state Capitol; a uniformed Idaho State Police officer greeted people pleasantly as they passed in the front door at the top of the Statehouse steps. At the door to the House chamber, Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, stood watch, directing most upstairs to the public gallery. “They’re seating us upstairs,” one woman said, as she turned, with her kids, and headed around to the staircase.
Inside the chamber, just a few lawmakers have gathered on the floor, including Rep. Tim Remington, a pastor from Coeur d’Alene; and Reps. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene; Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls; Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins; and Heather Scott, R-Blanchard. Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, is here in a polo shirt and jeans, not the coat and tie like the others; he said he won’t be participating in the self-called session today.
“I won’t participate without a quorum,” Harris said. “I want to do it legally, I want to do it lawfully.”
Also present are Reps. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly; Christy Zito, R-Hammett; and Chad Christensen, R-Ammon. Harris said he has an unrelated legislative meeting in the Capitol today; there are several, so not all lawmakers in the building are necessarily participating in the self-called "special session" in the House.
Diego Rodriguez, former legislative candidate, marketing consultant and motivational speaker, made an announcement in the gallery to cheers, asking the crowd to be quiet, just like during a regular legislative session.