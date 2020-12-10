The governor invited three guests to speak at his news conference today: Jason Stevens of Twin Falls, who suffered a severe bout of COVID-19 after previously doubting its severity, but recovered; Kristen Connelly, a critical care nurse at St. Luke’s; and Dr. Robert Scoggins, a pulmonologist at Kootenai Health.
Stevens said, “I just didn’t think it was serious.” Then he almost died. “I was an unlucky one – you don’t have to be,” he said.
Connelly said, “The truth is we are in a pandemic and it’s a serious, devastating situation and catastrophic for so many people. … The reality is I see illness and loneliness and fear and isolation, I see so much suffering.” With tears, she shared her story of trying with every means she and her colleagues had to save a new mom suffering from the virus, without success; the mom died, and her baby will never know her.
Connelly recalled how Americans came together after the 9/11 attacks. “That is how we are going to reclaim our lives ... by doing it together,” she said, “making those behavioral changes of wearing your mask … wash your hands, stay physically distanced. Do these things and we can slow the spread of this virus, and be kind, and be a good neighbor, be a good person. Do this and take care of each other, because I know that’s who we are, I know that’s who we are as a people.”
Scoggins shared the situation he’s faced at Kootenai Health. “This is not like a virus I’ve ever seen. ... The number of patients we have and the severity of illness that they have is much greater.”
Scoggins said health care providers have no choice about the virus. “We don’t get to ignore it in the hospital,” he said. “We have to deal with the patients and take care of them.”
“At some point I’m concerned that we won’t have a place to send these patients,” he said.