Debbie Critchfield, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, talks with members of the media outside the House Chambers after the annual State of the State address at the Idaho State Capitol on Jan. 9, 2022
Boosting go-on rates, examining parent-school relationships and improving literacy rates — those are just a few of Idaho education leaders’ top priorities for the 2023 legislative session, Idaho EdNews reporter Sadie Dittenber writes.
And in a joint presentation before the House Education Committee Monday morning, state superintendent Debbie Critchfield and State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich discussed their plans for working with lawmakers. Teachers from across the state — at the Statehouse with the Idaho Education Association for their lobby day — packed the committee room.
This was the first of many times House Education will hear from Critchfield and Liebich during the session. And the Senate Education Committee was scheduled to hear from Critchfield and Liebich Monday afternoon, at its first meeting of the session.