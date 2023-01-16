Boosting go-on rates, examining parent-school relationships and improving literacy rates — those are just a few of Idaho education leaders’ top priorities for the 2023 legislative session, Idaho EdNews reporter Sadie Dittenber writes.

And in a joint presentation before the House Education Committee Monday morning, state superintendent Debbie Critchfield and State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich discussed their plans for working with lawmakers. Teachers from across the state — at the Statehouse with the Idaho Education Association for their lobby day — packed the committee room.


Load comments