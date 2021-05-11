Debbie Critchfield, former president of the State Board of Education, is joining the race for Idaho’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, reports Idaho EdNews. Critchfield announced her run on Tuesday, in Burley, where she works as the communications officer for the Cassia County School District, writes reporter Sami Edge.
Critchfield will challenge former state legislator Branden Durst in the Republican primary. Current Republican State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra did not answer a question from Idaho EdNews about whether she will run for re-election.
