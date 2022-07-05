Crime rates in Idaho have been both low and generally stable over the past five years, even in a time of great upheaval with big population influx, a global pandemic, political divisiveness and more. And an Idaho criminal justice expert says that’s good news.
“The big takeaway is I think crime is relatively stable in Idaho,” said Lisa Bostaph, professor of criminal justice at Boise State University, after reviewing the latest annual “Crime in Idaho” report, released on Friday. “I do think we should feel good about the report overall. We’re not seeing any tremendous increase. Unfortunately, we’re also not seeing any tremendous decreases.”
The latest report, which runs down crime statistics reported by Idaho law enforcement agencies for 2021 and compares them to 2020, shows overall crime down, while drug violations were up by 8%.
“I think policing agencies at all levels, local, state and federal, have really been paying a lot of attention and doing a lot of proactive work around drug busts and identification of people who are carrying drugs,” Bostaph said, “especially with the increases in overdoses and also with the issue of fentanyl.”
“I don’t know that it’s an increase in drug usage, or an increase in drug selling,” she said. “We don’t know that. But what we can see from this is that policing agencies at all levels in Idaho have been paying a lot of attention to drugs in our communities.”
Total offenses reported by Idaho law enforcement agencies, which include both violent and non-violent crime, were down by nearly 3% in 2021, and the state’s overall crime rate per 100,000 inhabitants dropped by nearly 4%. Violent crime was down by more than 3%; total crimes against people were down just under 1%; and property crimes were down by more than 11%.
In 2020, the most recent year for which national rankings are available, Idaho had the ninth-lowest violent crime rate among the 50 states plus the District of Columbia; in the West, Idaho’s rate was next-to-lowest, with only Wyoming lower.