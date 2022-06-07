Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo joined state officials, GOP lawmakers and national advocates Tuesday to decry national movements toward considering environmental, social and governance criteria in investing, with many saying only financial returns should be considered.
“The use of these criteria may seem innocuous on its surface, but unfortunately, many standards are subjective and grant regulators and corporations undue influence on public policy,” Crapo declared in an address by remote video to a roundtable session at the Idaho state Capitol.
“I’ve long pushed back against efforts to politicize financial decisions and create ‘bad lists’ of legal American companies,” said Crapo, the former chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. “Sadly, we’re seeing more of this.”
At the hour-long roundtable sponsored by Crapo and Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, and at a subsequent Statehouse meeting of the Idaho Legislature’s joint committee on federalism on Tuesday afternoon, speaker after speaker warned that so-called ESG criteria for investing are a way “the left” is pushing its agenda.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, the sole Democratic member to participate in the federalism committee meeting, said afterward, “It’s the CRT of 2023, I guess. For a bunch of libertarians, they seem really intent on dictating how we invest and how we just even view investments.”
The concept of ESG criteria for investments has been around for decades, but has become increasingly controversial in the past year or two.
Scott Shepherd, director of the Free Enterprise Project for the National Center for Public Policy Research, a Washington, D.C. free-market think tank, told the Federalism Committee, “The left have been corporate activists for 40 years while we slept.” He decried corporate attempts to influence public policy, telling the lawmakers, “We want ‘em to go back to flying us around the country and making us bubbly drinks and just shut up.”
But if only financial returns should be considered in investment decisions, that would seem to contradict a bill and a resolution the Idaho Legislature enthusiastically passed this year to encourage Idaho’s state investment funds to shun any Russian investments, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. HB 728a and HCR 41 passed both houses unanimously.