Newly released FBI documents say that Sen. Mike Crapo’s campaign told the FBI that the senator “was aware of and approved” the investment of a quarter-million dollars of his campaign donors’ funds into a risky get-rich-quick scheme “at the time of the transaction” in 2008, in which the money disappeared.
Crapo has said repeatedly since 2013 — when the news broke of the 2008 loss of $250,000 of his campaign funds in the scheme — that he knew nothing about it until late 2010, after the money was gone.
“Is he lying, or was his staffer lying to the FBI?” asked Daniel Stevens, executive director of the Campaign for Accountability, which obtained the FBI documents under the federal Freedom of Information Act. “It is a crime to lie to the FBI.”
Asked for comment, Crapo on Monday provided this statement from Stephen Ryan, a Washington, D.C., attorney who represents both the senator and his campaign: “While Senator Crapo had discussed overall investment strategy with his then-campaign manager, he did not have knowledge of nor give permission for the loan in question. It was only months later as his then-campaign manager prepared to leave the campaign employ that the individual acknowledged to the Senator the nature of the loan and what had happened.”
The former campaign manager, Jake Ball, who now works in the private sector, said Monday he didn't remember if he'd talked with the FBI seven years ago. Asked if Crapo gave him permission for the investment, he said, "It was implicit because he trusted me to carry out the investment tools, but not specifically for that particular item, no."
The FBI documents say a campaign staffer, whose name was redacted, told the agency he sent the check for the deal “with Senator Crapo’s permission.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.