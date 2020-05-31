Idaho U.S. senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo have joined seven of their Republican colleagues in urging President Trump not to restrict temporary work visas as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Their letter notes the widespread unemployment and the harm to small businesses that have stemmed from the pandemic but says businesses in many sectors rely on guest workers.
"Some of these struggling small businesses rely on labor that many Americans may not be qualified or able to perform, even in the aftermath of the pandemic, and some of these businesses operate in industry sectors that are not experiencing high unemployment — in contrast with the overall national unemployment figures — or in particular geographical locations where qualified labor is scarce," the senators wrote. "American businesses that rely on help from these visa programs should not be forced to close without serious consideration. Guest workers are needed to boost American business, not take American jobs."
On Wednesday night prominent Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson criticized all nine of the GOP senators for the letter, saying he was rooting for all to be defeated in the GOP primary. Crapo isn't up for election this year; Risch is unopposed in the primary. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.