President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, the AP reports, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House. A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But the final tallies — 52-48 favoring acquittal of abuse of power, 53-47 of obstruction of Congress' investigation — fell far short.
Two-thirds "guilty" votes would have been needed to reach the Constitution's bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove Trump from office. GOP Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch of Idaho both voted to acquit Trump. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.