Idaho Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch this week introduced legislation allowing states to give workers bonuses if they forego unemployment assistance and return to work, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The Back to Work Bonus Act would allow states to use Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation to provide up to $1,200 bonuses for Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits who return to work.
The bill is meant to “counteract” enhanced federal unemployment benefits enacted by the American Rescue Plan, which provided $300 per week in benefits to unemployed Americans through September, by providing an incentive to return to work rather than remain on enhanced unemployment.
It's similar to a state program Idaho Gov. Brad Little implemented earlier, tapping federal coronavirus aid funds.
"The federal government should leverage Idaho’s experience in getting employees safely back to work, and I applaud Governor Little for his leadership on this issue," Crapo said in a statement. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.