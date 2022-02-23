Idaho GOP Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are visiting the state Capitol today, and addressing both the Senate and the House. In their remarks, both praised state lawmakers and said Congress would work better if it were more like the Idaho Legislature.
“Idaho’s doing it right, you guys know that,” Crapo told the House. He told the Senate, “Congress should take their lead from Idaho, and the credit goes to you.”
He touted Idaho’s low unemployment and minimal regulations. “So let’s look at what’s going on nationally,” Crapo said. “The news is not good.” He noted inflation and congressional battles over spending.
Risch told the House, “Believe me, the Idaho Legislature runs like a fine-tuned Swiss watch compared to what I deal with back there.”
In his remarks to the Senate, Risch said, “The music has changed, as of last November. Just the feel back there has changed dramatically. Our friends on the other side of the aisle came in.” Risch said when it comes to policy-setting, “Believe me, we want as much of it done in this room,” rather than back in the nation’s capital.
The two senators said they work closely together. “We confer on every vote of significance,” Crapo said, “so that we get two votes from Idaho on the right policies for managing the policy of this nation. And we are the envy, we are the envy of our other colleagues who wish that they could have that kind of relationship.”
Risch concurred. “I got a great colleague in Mike Crapo,” he said. “He’s right, we are the envy of the Senate.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.