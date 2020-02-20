U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are in town and both spoke, in turn, to the Senate and House this morning. Crapo said, “Contrary to a lot of the attacks our our tax reform, it is working. Capital formation is flowing back to the United States. … You all know that the stock market has been strong, but what’s not reported so much is wages have been growing, which had been stagnant for years and years.”
“A lot of positive things are happening,” said Crapo, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee. He said he attributes that to both tax reform and regulatory reform.
Crapo also focused in his remarks on judicial appointments since President Trump was elected in 2016, saying the nation now has a much larger number of judges and justices who are “more focused on the rule of law” than on judicial activism; he also referred to the judges he praised as “law and order judges vs. activist judges.”
“We’re having a phenomenal impact on the judiciary, and I think that’s one of the most significant things going on in this country, almost un-discussed because of all the other political battles we’ve been having,” Crapo said.
He defended the Senate’s handling of the impeachment trial, saying, “At the beginning of the Senate proceedings, we adopted the entirety of all of the House record.”
Crapo also said, “It’s an honor to serve in the Senate with Jim Risch. We are two very good friends, but also very aligned senators, to the envy of many of our colleagues, because we work together so closely to make sure that Idaho has two strong votes on the critical issues of the day,” and that “Idaho’s voice is not split.”
Risch echoed Crapo. “He is right, we are the envy of a lot of the Senate delegations,” Risch said. He said they rarely split their votes.
Risch recalled back when he served in the Idaho Senate, starting in December of 1974. “When I got here, the Republicans all sat over here,” he said, gesturing, “and the Democrats all sat over there. … There was only one Republican elected north of the Salmon River in the whole body,” on both sides. “A lot has changed.”
“The issue when I came here in 1975 was property taxes,” Risch said. “But we resolved them, didn’t we? … We argued about property taxes a lot. And the reason is property taxes are probably the most hated tax there is. … It is a subjective tax based on what somebody thinks your property is worth. … It is truly a tax on debt in many, many instances.”
He also recalled when he was governor briefly in 2006 and called a special session of the Legislature to raise the sales tax while eliminating the school maintenance and operations property tax levy. Risch said “every newspaper editorial page in the state” said it was a terrible idea and would disrupt education, but voters backed the move.
“I was within one vote of taking the sales tax off food” in the same bill, Risch said. “I thought that was a good idea then, I think it’s a good idea now. … I couldn’t make it work. I came within one vote of making it work.”
Risch said, “This is a great time to be an American. We just finished the best economic year … we’ve had in the last half-century. … Capitalism works, the free enterprise system works. If you keep taxes low, if you keep regulations to a minimum, this is the kind of thing we can have in America.”